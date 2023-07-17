Top 10 Indian actors who have had a failed political stint
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Superstar Rajnikanth on Monday announced the dissolution of his Rajini Makkal Mandram.
Amitabh Bachchan took a plunge in politics in 1984 to support his long-time friend Rajiv Gandhi. However, he resigned after three years, following which he was implicated in the Bofors scandal.
The late superstar was a member of Parliament for the Indian National Congress, from the New Delhi constituency until 1996 after which he gave up active politics.
Shatrughan Sinha was a Lok Sabha member from 2009 to 2014 and a Rajya Sabha member from 1996 to 2008. He was not given a seat after the 2019 elections by BJP.
Gul Panag was the AAP candidate from Chandigarh in 2014 but later lost to Kirron Kheer.
Shekhar Suman fought the Lok Sabha election in 2009 from Patna Sahib as a Congress candidate but lost to fellow actor Shatrughan Sinha. He distanced himself from politics altogether.
Javed Jaffrey had entered politics to “remove the shortcomings in the system prevailing in the country. He has not appeared on the political scene thereafter.
Govinda became a Member of Parliament in 2004. Govinda announced his decision to quit politics in 2008.
Mahesh Manjrekar joined Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray.
He contested the 2014 elections from the Mumbai North-West constituency. However, he lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar.
Many Bollywood stars have been lured into politics to cash in on their success.
