Top 10 Indian actresses who are saree sensations

Bollywood actresses in sarees exude a timeless allure and unmatched beauty.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Mirrors All Around

Kangana looks spectacular in the serene green ensemble.

Picture perfect

Kiara Advani’s stunning fashion statements are drool worthy.

Graceful

Shilpa Shetty made us fall in love with her turquoise saree by Mohit Rai.

P.H.AT

Kareena Kapoor raises the temperature in the sequined pink saree by Manish Malhotra.

Mesmerizing

Sonam Kapoor in her whimsical elements donning the gorgeous brown saree.

Beauty In Black

Shruti stunned in the black saree with the wide golden border.

Stealing the Spotlight

Dia looks breathtaking in the mustard embroidered saree.

Ikat Love

Vidya Balan embraces vivacious hues of red and white.

Mermaid Vibes

Katrina exuding mermaid vibes as she dons the aqua blue saree.

Dreamy Look

Alia Bhatt’s exquisite passion and taste for sarees is on full display.

