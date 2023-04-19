Top 10 Indian anthologies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar

Anthology is a unique concept in Indian cinema bringing various filmmakers together for a film or series.

Rupal Purohit

Apr 19, 2023

Modern Love Mumbai - Amazon Prime Video

This show explores six modern relationships set in Mumbai.

Lust Stories - Netflix

Lust Stories comprises four stories that show relationships of four different women.

Feels like Ishq - Netflix

This web series brings six different stories about young adults who deal with different emotions after finding love.

Ajeeb Dastaan - Netflix

The anthology of four stories is about complex equations and relationships.

Unpaused - Amazon Prime Video

The anthology of five stories set during the pandemic talks about love, new beginnings, second chances, and hope

Navarasa - Netflix

This Tamil show explores nine human emotions as per Indian Aesthetic Theory in different stories.

Dus Kahaniyaan - Amazon Prime Video

This brings 10 short stories about lust, infidelity, religious bias, companionship, and more.

Darna Mana Hai - Amazon Prime Video

This film is a sum of six short horror stories.

Bombay Talkies - Netflix

This movie is an anthology of four short stories about how films influence people from diverse strata of society.

I Am - Disney+ Hotstar

I Am brings four life-changing traumatic stories based on real-life events about child abuse, gay rights, Kashmiri Pandits, and sperm donation.

