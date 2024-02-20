Top 10 Indian celebrities with most Instagram followers

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram with about 266 million followers.

International sensation, Priyanka Chopra is at the second spot with 90 million followers.

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her simplicity and fun avatar on Instagram has 87 million followers.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has 82 million followers.

Katrina Kaif has amassed a following of 79 million on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone is a close 6th with 78 million followers.

Singer and Reality show judge, Neha Kakkar also has 77 million followers.

Actress Uravashi Rautela has 70 million followers on the platform.

Salman Khan or Bhai of the industry has 68 million followers.

Akshay Kumar also has bagged up 67 million followers on the platform.

