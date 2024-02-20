Top 10 Indian celebrities with most Instagram followers
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram with about 266 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
International sensation, Priyanka Chopra is at the second spot with 90 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor, known for her simplicity and fun avatar on Instagram has 87 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has 82 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif has amassed a following of 79 million on Instagram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is a close 6th with 78 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singer and Reality show judge, Neha Kakkar also has 77 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Uravashi Rautela has 70 million followers on the platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan or Bhai of the industry has 68 million followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar also has bagged up 67 million followers on the platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood actors and their favourite meals that you must try
Find Out More