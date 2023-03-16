Top 10 Indian celebs open and proud of being LGBTQIA+

It takes a huge heart to be open about your sexual identity. Check out Indian celebs who are proud LGBTQIA+

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani is one of the few directors in India who is openly gay

Shonali Bose

Indian film director, writer, and film producer Shonali Bose identify herself as a bi-sexual.

Gaurav Arora

Indian actor Gaurav Arora is transgender and he drastically became a woman. We bet you won’t be able to differentiate.

Sushant Divgikar

model Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani, was crowned Mr. Gay India in 2014

Onir

National award-winning director Onir also opened up about his identity

Vasu Primlani

Vasu Primlani is among the first openly gay stand-up comedians.

Rohit Verma

Fashion Designer Rohit Verma is very much open about his sexual identity.

Vikram Seth

Indian novelist and poet Vikram Seth openly identifies himself as a bi-sexual

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The celebrated Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi is a homosexual and never let his work affect because of his identity.

