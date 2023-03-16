Top 10 Indian celebs open and proud of being LGBTQIA+

It takes a huge heart to be open about your sexual identity. Check out Indian celebs who are proud LGBTQIA+Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
Apurva Asrani is one of the few directors in India who is openly gay
Indian film director, writer, and film producer Shonali Bose identify herself as a bi-sexual.
Indian actor Gaurav Arora is transgender and he drastically became a woman. We bet you won't be able to differentiate.
model Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani, was crowned Mr. Gay India in 2014
National award-winning director Onir also opened up about his identity
Vasu Primlani is among the first openly gay stand-up comedians.
Fashion Designer Rohit Verma is very much open about his sexual identity.
Indian novelist and poet Vikram Seth openly identifies himself as a bi-sexual
The celebrated Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi is a homosexual and never let his work affect because of his identity.
