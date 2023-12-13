Top 10 Indian controversial films banned in theatres now streaming on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Fire was banned from theatrical screening but is now available on YouTube.
Angry Indian Goddesses was banned by the censor board but is now available on Netflix.
Black Friday didn’t receive a green light from the censor board but is now streaming on Netflix.
Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of Pholan Devi
Firaaq available on Amazon Prime Video is based on Godhra Riots.
Unfreedom is streaming on Netflix after it was denied certification as it revolves around a lesbian couple.
Parzania is available on Disney+ Hotstar after the censor board didn’t approve the release because it deals with religious riots.
Loev highlights gay couple relationships hence it faced a ban but is now streaming on Netflix.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
Water revolves around the life of a window and is available on YouTube.
