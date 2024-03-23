Top 10 Indian cricketers who married Bollywood actresses
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Virat Kohli married Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, known in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married after announcing their relationship in 2019.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, dating since 2019, got married in January 2023.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with actress and model Hazel Keech in 2016.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harbhajan Singh married Bollywood actress Geeta Basra in 2015, with their wedding making headlines across both industries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zaheer Khan married Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge in 2017.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohammad Azharuddin, ex-Indian cricket captain, wed Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer who played for India, married Bollywood diva Reena Roy in 1983.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore formed an iconic couple from the 1960s, blending cricket and Bollywood glamour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Pakistani jodis that enjoy as much popularity as Indian TV jodis
Find Out More