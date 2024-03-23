Top 10 Indian cricketers who married Bollywood actresses

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Virat Kohli married Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, known in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married after announcing their relationship in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, dating since 2019, got married in January 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with actress and model Hazel Keech in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harbhajan Singh married Bollywood actress Geeta Basra in 2015, with their wedding making headlines across both industries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zaheer Khan married Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohammad Azharuddin, ex-Indian cricket captain, wed Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer who played for India, married Bollywood diva Reena Roy in 1983.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore formed an iconic couple from the 1960s, blending cricket and Bollywood glamour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Pakistani jodis that enjoy as much popularity as Indian TV jodis

 

 Find Out More