Top 10 Indian crime thriller movies on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
In Andhadhun a blind pianist's life is changed after a series of mysterious events. The thriller movie is available on Netflix.
Vikram Vedha is an intriguing cat-mouse chase that will leave you spellbound. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is 2 part suspenseful crime thriller movie. Even after seven years, police is in search of the killer of the son of IG
A pregnant woman travels to Kolkata from London in search of her husband. Watch Kahaani on Netflix
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 voices against discrimination in the nation. The crime drama is available on Amazon Prime Video
Featuring Ronit Roy, Ugly is a dark thriller film on Amazon Prime Video
A gusty cop is against strong evil masterminds. The Indian thriller web series is streaming on Zee 5
In Special 26 a team fakes to be CBI officers to conduct raids and rob black money. Available on Netflix
In Talaash a policeman is investigating the death of an actor whilst solving the death of his son. Watch on Netflix
Rangbaaz is web series on Zee5 inspired by the story of a gangster turned politician.
