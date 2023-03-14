Top 10 Indian crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more for a mid-week thrill

Looking for some thrilling and edge-of-the-seat crime thriller on OTT? Well, we are here with the TOP 10 Indian Crime Thrillers on various OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Raj and DK's series is famous across the continent. Manoj Bajpayee impresses in this series. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lawless city and a don who with unlikely people entangling themselves in a spiralling vortex. Watch Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah starrer is a must-watch. It's gripping to the core and gory. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Sadh and R Madhavan brought breathe to life and how! Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masked men break into the house of a man and hold his family hostage. Ronit Roy starrer is available to watch on Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gritty thriller starring Abhishek Bachchan in his debut in web format. Watch season two on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kemmu is impressive in this series as a cop who can think like a criminal to catch them. Watch it on ZEE5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Edge is based on match-fixing and a lot more to keep you on the edge. Watch it on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love espionage missions? Special OPS is perfect for you. Watch it on Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mafia boss and a police officer are involved in a cat-and-mouse chase with a backstory of the mafia boss. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
