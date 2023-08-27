Top 10 Indian crime thrillers with the highest ratings to watch on OTT

Highly rated crime thriller movies to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
Here's a list of highest rated crime thriller movies as per IMDb.
Drishyam headlined by Ajay Devgn has been rated 8.2 on IMDb.
Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday which was banned from release has been rated 8.4.
Gangs of Wasseypur received a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.
Paan Singh Tomar based on a dacoit in Chambal Valley has been rated 8.2.
Talvar is a real story of Noida's double murder case and has been rated 8.1.
A Wednesday has received a rating of 8.1.
Gulaal is about a law student getting embroiled in dirty politics. The movie is rated 8 on IMDb.
Company based on Dawood's mafia organization has been rated 8.
This Nana Patekar's cult classic movie has been rated 7.8 on IMDb.
NH 10 shouldered by Anushka Sharma has been rated 7.2.
