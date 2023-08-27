Top 10 Indian crime thrillers with the highest ratings to watch on OTT

Highly rated crime thriller movies to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Crime Thrillers

Here’s a list of highest rated crime thriller movies as per IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam - Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam headlined by Ajay Devgn has been rated 8.2 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Friday - Disney+ Hotstar

Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday which was banned from release has been rated 8.4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur - Amazon Prime Video

Gangs of Wasseypur received a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paan Singh Tomar - Netflix

Paan Singh Tomar based on a dacoit in Chambal Valley has been rated 8.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar - Netflix

Talvar is a real story of Noida’s double murder case and has been rated 8.1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday - Netflix

A Wednesday has received a rating of 8.1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gulaal - Youtube

Gulaal is about a law student getting embroiled in dirty politics. The movie is rated 8 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Company - Zee 5

Company based on Dawood’s mafia organization has been rated 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ab Tak Chhappan - Amazon Prime Video

This Nana Patekar’s cult classic movie has been rated 7.8 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NH 10 - Amazon Prime Video

NH 10 shouldered by Anushka Sharma has been rated 7.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's educational qualifications

 

 Find Out More