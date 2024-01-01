Top 10 Indian directors to watch out for in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024

Pathan director Siddharth Anand will be back in action again this time in January with Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Rohit Shetty will also come out with another Action masterclass this time around with a multi-starrer Singham Again.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also be released in 2024 under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar.

Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan will also see its release this year hopefully in June.

Ahmed Khan will be behind the release of Welcome to the Jungle later in December.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is another highly anticipated movie of the year featuring stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

Pushpa 1’s director Sukumar will also be seen back in action with the second part of the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Yodha has seen multiple release dates pushed forward as of now, with director Sagar Ambre at the helm of the project, the movie should release soon as well.

Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas is also one of the movies to look forward to in the coming year.

The fourth movie of up-and-coming director Arun Matheswaran will release in 2024 starring NTR jr. in the form of Captain Miller.

