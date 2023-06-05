Top 10 Indian films on Netflix where the protagonists fight the system

From Lagaan to A Wednesday here is the list of movies that are against the systemSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji stand against a politician whose son has murdered her sister Jessica.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan fights against British Raj to make his village tax-free for the next three years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A college student fights against caste-based reservations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A commoner threats Mumbai police that he will detonate a bomb in the city if four terrorists are not left free from custody.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohan played by Shah Rukh Khan advocates to reform his village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the story of Indian National Women's Team captain Mithali Raj who fought against the system that supports men's teams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about double murder case that happened in Noida in 2008.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A student return to Kashmir to seek answers for the disappearance of his father but gets into the politics of the state.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the life of Pakistani writer Saddat Hasan Manto.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young man turns a vigilante to revenge his friends' murder and his mission leads him to end corruption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!