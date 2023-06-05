Top 10 Indian films on Netflix where the protagonists fight the system

From Lagaan to A Wednesday here is the list of movies that are against the system

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

No One Killed Jessica

Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji stand against a politician whose son has murdered her sister Jessica.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan fights against British Raj to make his village tax-free for the next three years.

Hurdang

A college student fights against caste-based reservations.

A Wednesday

A commoner threats Mumbai police that he will detonate a bomb in the city if four terrorists are not left free from custody.

Swades

Mohan played by Shah Rukh Khan advocates to reform his village.

Shabaash Mithu

It is the story of Indian National Women's Team captain Mithali Raj who fought against the system that supports men's teams.

Talvar

The movie is about double murder case that happened in Noida in 2008.

Haider

A student return to Kashmir to seek answers for the disappearance of his father but gets into the politics of the state.

Manto

The film is based on the life of Pakistani writer Saddat Hasan Manto.

Bhavesh Joshi

A young man turns a vigilante to revenge his friends' murder and his mission leads him to end corruption.

