Top 10 Indian films on OTT that will wake up the patriot in you

Here's a look at a few movies that go beyond jingoism and look at the idea of a better India.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Raazi

Remember the song “Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabaad Rahe Tu” from this film? Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Article 15

Article 15 according to The Constitution of India, Article 15 prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion. Watch on Netflix.

Swades

Ashutosh Gowariker’s critically acclaimed movie starred Shah Rukh Khan as a NASA scientist who decides to return to his roots. Watch on Netflix.

Newton

Newton on Amazon Prime Video is around India's politics to conduct a fair election.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal on Disney+Hotstar is about a team of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) takes on the task of sending a satellite into the orbit of Mars.

Lakshya

Lakshya on Amazon Prime Video is about coming-of-age story of a young, carefree man who finds his purpose when he joins the army.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix is on the life of ex-Indian Airforce officer Gunjan Saxena.

Chak De! India

Chak De! India on Amazon Prime Video is about the Indian women's hockey team.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about the story of the five friends resonate with the collective consciousness of the nation.

Lagaan

Lagaan on Netflix is set in pre-Independence India.

Patriotic fever

Bollywood's archives abound with titles to turn to when you experience a rush of patriotic fervour

Patriotic cinema

Indian filmmakers have delivered cinematic gems that have helped us make sense of the nation's realities.

