Top 10 Indian films that were banned in theatres but are now available on OTT 

Black Friday to Water - Movies that did not hit OTT but are available on Netflix and other OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
The film that revolves around lesbian couple was banned but is available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap's movie that did not release in theatres is available on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddesses that irked many is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das' film Fire is available on YouTube to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Water revolving around a widow is available on YouTube to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursi Ka was banned from releasing in theatres but is now available on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2015's film Loev surrounding a gay couple could not make it to the theatres. The film is now on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to harsh language used, Gandu could not be released in theatres. It is now on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah Football is on YouTube for viewers to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania is a story of a boy who gets lost in the Gujarat Riots. The film is on Hotstar now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
