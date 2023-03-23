Top 10 Indian films that were banned in theatres but are now available on OTT 

Black Friday to Water - Movies that did not hit OTT but are available on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

Nikita Thakkar

Mar 23, 2023

Un-Freedom

The film that revolves around lesbian couple was banned but is available on Netflix.

Black Friday

Anurag Kashyap's movie that did not release in theatres is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Angry Indian Goddesses

Angry Indian Goddesses that irked many is on Netflix.

Fire

Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das' film Fire is available on YouTube to watch.

Water

Water revolving around a widow is available on YouTube to watch.

Kissa Kursi Ka

Kissa Kursi Ka was banned from releasing in theatres but is now available on YouTube.

Loev

2015's film Loev surrounding a gay couple could not make it to the theatres. The film is now on Netflix.

Gandu

Due to harsh language used, Gandu could not be released in theatres. It is now on Netflix.

Inshallah Football

Inshallah Football is on YouTube for viewers to watch.

Parzania

Parzania is a story of a boy who gets lost in the Gujarat Riots. The film is on Hotstar now.

