Top 10 Indian films with best supporting actors

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

Bobby Deol might have played only a small role in Animal but his character was able to leave a mark and will be memorable.

Prithviraj Sukumaran played a pivotal role in Salaar as Varadharaja Mannar and gained a lot of praise for the same.

Siddhant Chaturvedi entered the industry with a bang with his supporting role in Gully Boy, his performance as MC Sher was loved by everyone.

Priyanka Chopra gave one of her best performances while playing the role of Kashibai in Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

Legendary Actor Irrfan Khan played the role of Roohdar in Haider and added to the flair of the movie.

Malik Kafur played by Jim Sarbh in Padvmaavat would be one of the highlights of his career.

On a lighter note, we saw Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS series played by Arshad Warsi.

Rajpal Yadav's role in Bandya in Chup Chup Ke was hilarious and timeless.

The iconic role of Amrish Puri as Mogambo in Mr. India is one that will go down in history books.

The same could also be said for Amjad Khan who played the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay.

