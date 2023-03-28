Top 10 Indian films with massive box office records

A list of Indian movies that made a humongous business at the box office worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
Aamir Khan’s Dangal is on the top for recording massive box office numbers with Rs 1924.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF 2 made an impressive business of Rs 1207.9 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR earned Rs 1224.5 crore as a worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller became the biggest blocbuster Hindi film earning Rs 1046.5 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1749 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Salman Khan’s second film to make the biggest business at the box office. Sultan earned Rs 614.9 crore as a total collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar made a business of Rs 830.8 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 858.8 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar worldwide collection is Rs 647.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer earned Rs 742.3 crore as a worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
