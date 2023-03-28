Top 10 Indian films with massive box office records

A list of Indian movies that made a humongous business at the box office worldwide

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is on the top for recording massive box office numbers with Rs 1924.7 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF2

Yash starrer KGF 2 made an impressive business of Rs 1207.9 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR earned Rs 1224.5 crore as a worldwide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller became the biggest blocbuster Hindi film earning Rs 1046.5 crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1749 crore at the worldwide box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan

This is Salman Khan’s second film to make the biggest business at the box office. Sultan earned Rs 614.9 crore as a total collection

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar made a business of Rs 830.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 858.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0

2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar worldwide collection is Rs 647.7 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer earned Rs 742.3 crore as a worldwide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Star kids who are waiting in the wings to make debut and take Bollywood by storm

 

 Find Out More