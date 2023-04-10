Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant serves these Indian dishes

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

If you are at New York then try out Sona restuarants kulcha.

Priyanka Chopra's Indian restaurant named Sona serves delicious pani puris.

Mumbai's street food Vada Pav has also made a way into Priyanka's restaurant.

Cashew chicken meatballs is also a hit item in this gorgeous restaurant.

Priyanka's restaurant also serves good dosas.

You will get very good Madras fried chicken sandwich at Priyanka's restaurant.

Falooda is something all of us grew up having. Try it out at Sona.

Goan fish curry is also something you should not miss at Sona.

Priyanka had once revealed in an interview with Vogue that Sona is about the flavours she grew up with in India. Try their Gajar Halwa.

Satiate your cravings with Delhi Chole Tikki Chaat which is reportedly availaible at Sona.

