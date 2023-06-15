TOP 10 Indian horror flicks for free on OTT that guarantee nightmares
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Anushka Sharma's Pari can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
The Telugu horror movie Demonte Colony can be streamed on Sony Liv or can be rented on YouTube.
Pisachi or Pisaasu is another South Indian horror movie available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiyya is a remake of the Manichitrathazhu movie and it is available on Hotstar and YouTube
It has become one of the cult films despite poor performance during release.
The Telugu movie Pizza starring Vijay Sethupathi is an interesting horror flick streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
R Madhavan's 13B: Fear Has a New Address is also on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggall starrer 1920 is one of the best from the franchise and is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Adah's acting chops in this one will surely give you nightmares.
Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie makes for a fun and gripping watch. It is streaming on Zee5.
Another major horror is Boomika starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Avantika Vandanapu and more is streaming on Netflix.
