TOP 10 Indian horror flicks for free on OTT that guarantee nightmares

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma's Pari can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Telugu horror movie Demonte Colony can be streamed on Sony Liv or can be rented on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pisachi or Pisaasu is another South Indian horror movie available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyya is a remake of the Manichitrathazhu movie and it is available on Hotstar and YouTube

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It has become one of the cult films despite poor performance during release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Telugu movie Pizza starring Vijay Sethupathi is an interesting horror flick streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan's 13B: Fear Has a New Address is also on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggall starrer 1920 is one of the best from the franchise and is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah's acting chops in this one will surely give you nightmares.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie makes for a fun and gripping watch. It is streaming on Zee5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another major horror is Boomika starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Avantika Vandanapu and more is streaming on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cyclone Biparjoy: Top movies on OTT based on cyclone

 

 Find Out More