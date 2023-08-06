Top 10 Indian horror movies to watch on OTT for a nerve freezing experience

From Pari to Chhorii, here are the top 10 Indian horror films you can watch on OTT platforms.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Pari

Anushka Sharma's film is available on Netflix. It is about a man rescuing a woman only to discover she is possessed.

Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha's film is about a pregnant woman who goes to village for a fresh start but encounters a malevolent force.

Stree

Stree is a horror-comedy film. The story is about a small village haunted by a woman.

Ghoul

Ghoul stars Radhika Apte and is about a prisoner who unleashes an ancient evil.

Typewriter

Typewriter is about a group of friends investigating a haunted house.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

The film is about a shipping officer who investigates the mystery behind a haunted ship.

Betaal

The film is about a group of soldiers coming across an ancient curse while fighting off the rebels.

Kaali Khuhi

The story revolves around a girl who uncovers the dark secrets of her village's history.

Tumbbad

The story is about a man who becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home.

Bulbul

This film is about a bride who is haunted by the ghost of her past.

