Top 10 Indian horror movies to watch on OTT for a nerve freezing experience

From Pari to Chhorii, here are the top 10 Indian horror films you can watch on OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
Anushka Sharma's film is available on Netflix. It is about a man rescuing a woman only to discover she is possessed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nushrratt Bharuccha's film is about a pregnant woman who goes to village for a fresh start but encounters a malevolent force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree is a horror-comedy film. The story is about a small village haunted by a woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoul stars Radhika Apte and is about a prisoner who unleashes an ancient evil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Typewriter is about a group of friends investigating a haunted house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a shipping officer who investigates the mystery behind a haunted ship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a group of soldiers coming across an ancient curse while fighting off the rebels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around a girl who uncovers the dark secrets of her village's history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a man who becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is about a bride who is haunted by the ghost of her past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
