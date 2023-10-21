Top 10 Indian movies bringing folk culture and local folklore to life to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Films showcasing local folktales - from Tumbbad's Maharashtra tale to Karnataka's Kantara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
This film delves into Maharashtra's folktales, centering around a family's ill-fated attempt to build a temple for Hastar, a god who should never be worshipped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jallikattu immerses viewers in the traditional event of bull-taming, where participants grapple with a bull, attempting to ride it as long as they can.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara delves into the rich folklore and cultural practices of Karnataka, particularly exploring daivas and bhoota Kola traditions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film delves into the fascinating realms of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, known to ride Garuda and Nandi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree weaves a tale based on an ancient Chanderi folktale, where a cursed village falls prey to a malevolent witch who abducts men at night, leaving behind only their clothes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drawing from Rajasthan's folk narratives, Paheli tells the captivating story of a ghost who falls in love with a woman and assumes her husband's identity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha takes inspiration from the classic Indian folktale of Baital Pachisi to craft a gripping narrative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This supernatural thriller is steeped in the rural Bengal legends of female ghosts and the mysterious cult of Kali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karnan starring Dhanush draws a parallel with Mahabharata and its character Karn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzya brings a modern-day adaptation of the beloved Punjabi folklore of Mirza and Sahibaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!