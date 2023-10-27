Top 10 Indian movies, series based on the underworld to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These films and series provide a compelling look into the world of crime and the underworld in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
This web series is based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim from the eyes of his father Ibrahim Kaskar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a real-life gun battle between the Mumbai police and gangsters, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gritty crime drama that explores the Mumbai underworld, directed by Ram Gopal Varma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Milan Luthria, this film is inspired by the lives of real-life gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A popular Netflix series that follows the interconnected lives of a police officer and a crime lord in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An epic saga directed by Anurag Kashyap that spans generations in the coal mafia of Dhanbad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This series is inspired by the true story of Shri Prakash Shukla, a notorious gangster in Uttar Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series revolves around crime, lawlessness, and the mafia in the fictional town of Mirzapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Mahesh Manjrekar film is a gritty portrayal of the Mumbai underworld and its impact on a young man played by Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Ram Gopal Varma film, it delves into the rise and fall of the Mumbai underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!