Top 10 Indian movies, series based on the underworld to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These films and series provide a compelling look into the world of crime and the underworld in India.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan - Amazon Prime Video

This web series is based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim from the eyes of his father Ibrahim Kaskar.

Shootout at Lokhandwala - Disney+ Hotstar

Based on a real-life gun battle between the Mumbai police and gangsters, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Satya - Sony LIV

A gritty crime drama that explores the Mumbai underworld, directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai - Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Milan Luthria, this film is inspired by the lives of real-life gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Sacred Games - Netflix

A popular Netflix series that follows the interconnected lives of a police officer and a crime lord in Mumbai.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Netflix

An epic saga directed by Anurag Kashyap that spans generations in the coal mafia of Dhanbad.

Rangbaaz - Zee 5

This series is inspired by the true story of Shri Prakash Shukla, a notorious gangster in Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

The series revolves around crime, lawlessness, and the mafia in the fictional town of Mirzapur.

Vaastav: The Reality - Amazon Prime Video

This Mahesh Manjrekar film is a gritty portrayal of the Mumbai underworld and its impact on a young man played by Sanjay Dutt.

Company - Zee5

Another Ram Gopal Varma film, it delves into the rise and fall of the Mumbai underworld.

