Top 10 Indian movies sold to OTT at whooping price; will Pathaan digital deal break the record?

There have been many hit movies that have been sold to OTT platforms for a whooping amount. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 125 crore.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha's movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 110 crore.

Sadak 2

Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur's movie was sold for Rs 70 crore to Disney+Hotstar.

Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's movie was sold to Amazon Prime for Rs 65 crore.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor's movie on India's first female air-force officer was sold to Netflix for Rs 50 crore.

Shakuntala Devi

Amazon Prime got the rights to Vidya Balan's movie for Rs 40 crore.

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 40 crore.

Pushpa: The Rise

The streaming rights of the movie were sold to Amazon Prime for a whooping Rs 30 crore.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan reportedly has been sold to Amazon Prime Video reportedly for Rs 100 crore.

KGF Chapter 2

The hit movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and reportedly was sold for Rs 320 crore.

