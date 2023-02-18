Top 10 Indian movies sold to OTT at whooping price; will Pathaan digital deal break the record?

There have been many hit movies that have been sold to OTT platforms for a whooping amount. Here, check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 125 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha's movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 110 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur's movie was sold for Rs 70 crore to Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's movie was sold to Amazon Prime for Rs 65 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's movie on India's first female air-force officer was sold to Netflix for Rs 50 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amazon Prime got the rights to Vidya Balan's movie for Rs 40 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 40 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The streaming rights of the movie were sold to Amazon Prime for a whooping Rs 30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan reportedly has been sold to Amazon Prime Video reportedly for Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hit movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and reportedly was sold for Rs 320 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!