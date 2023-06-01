Top 10 Indian movies that are flops despite Rs 100 crore collection

Here is the list of movies the grossed over 100 crore collection but are still a flopSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Many believe if a movie hits Rs 100 crore mark at the box office then its a hit however, that is not the case.
If a film's collection doesn't meet its budget then it is considered a flop.
The sports drama was made at a budget of Rs 270 crore but earned Rs 193.73 crore at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan's 2011 film Ra One received the status of flop.
The film was a disaster earning Rs 151 crore against Rs 300 crore budget.
Ajay Devgn's Shivaay is also on the list
Mahesh Babu's 2017 film made at a budget of Rs 120 crore could barely cross Rs 100 crore mark
Prabhas' film was made at a budget of Rs 350 crore but could only net Rs 147 crore.
Tubelight is considered a flop of Salman Khan's career.
Another Salman Khan film Race 3 also didn't attract the audience.
The film's box office collection didn't cross the budget of Rs 200 crore.
The film made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore could not bring back more than the money invested.
