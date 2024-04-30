Top 10 Indian movies that gained popularity globally

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Andhadhun is about a blind man who witnesses a murder.

Jawan won hearts with its unique storyline and plot.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story about man who reunites a girl with her family.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash in main roles. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Dangal stars Aamir Khan and is a story about Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters. Watch on Prime Video.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in main roles. Watch on Netflix.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in main roles.

PK stars Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan in main roles.

Secret Superstar is a film about talented teenage who goes through domestic abuse.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story about Mahishmati kingdom.

3 Idiots is a story about three friends.

