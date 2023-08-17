Top 10 Indian movies that glorified crazy, obsessive lovers

Movies that depict intense and unhealthy relationships.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor plays self-destructive obsessed lover.

Gupt

Kajol's character in this thriller exhibits elements of obsession and manipulation.

Darr

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of an obsessed lover in this film is one of his iconic performances.

Raanjhanna

The story sees Dhanush as a one-sided obsessive lover and his actions are fueled by his infatuation.

Fitoor

Aditya Roy Kapur's character is the obsessive lover of Firdaus played by Katrina Kaif.

Deewangee

Ajay Devgn’s character is a crazy obsessive lover and he even commits murder to win his love.

Anjaam

Shah Rukh Khan's character's transformation from a seemingly charming lover to an obsessive and violent antagonist.

Tere Naam

Tere Naam is loosely the old version of Kabir Singh.

Dhadkan

Suniel Shetty’s character is obsessed with Anjali and his aim is to ruin her husband’s business to win her back.

Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Aamir Khan's character Ajay Sharma is an obsessed lover.

