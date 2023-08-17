Top 10 Indian movies that glorified crazy, obsessive lovers

Movies that depict intense and unhealthy relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Shahid Kapoor plays self-destructive obsessed lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's character in this thriller exhibits elements of obsession and manipulation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of an obsessed lover in this film is one of his iconic performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story sees Dhanush as a one-sided obsessive lover and his actions are fueled by his infatuation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur's character is the obsessive lover of Firdaus played by Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s character is a crazy obsessive lover and he even commits murder to win his love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's character's transformation from a seemingly charming lover to an obsessive and violent antagonist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Naam is loosely the old version of Kabir Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty’s character is obsessed with Anjali and his aim is to ruin her husband’s business to win her back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's character Ajay Sharma is an obsessed lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
