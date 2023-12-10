Top 10 Indian movies, web series that are adapted from Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Dhamaka on Netflix draws inspiration from The Terror Live.
Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan on Netflix is adapted from The Devotion of Suspect X.
Barfi on Netflix takes inspiration from the Korean film Lover’s Concerto.
Duranga is a remake of the Korean drama Flower of Evil.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on Jio Cinema is a remake of Boys Over Flowers.
Netflix's Badla is an adaptation of The Invisible Guest.
Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa on Netflix is a remake of Into The Mirror.
Jazbaa on Zee5 is a remake of the Korean film Seven Days.
Radhe, available on Zee5, is a remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws.
Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of I Saw the Devil.
