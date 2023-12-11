Top 10 Indian movies, web series that sensitively deal with mental health issues
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Dear Zindagi is a movie that tries to normalise therapy in Indian society and shows its importance.
Chhichhore tries to make us aware of just how common anxiety problems and suicide is never a way out of problems.
Judgementall Hai Kya is a movie that revolves around schizophrenia and how easily childhood trauma can carry on into adulthood and affect people.
Another series that revolves around childhood trauma is Heroine where the lead actress suffers from Bipolar disorder.
In Anjana Anjaani, the two main character in the movie suffer from depression and often go through suicidal thoughts.
Barfi! is a movie that revolves around a guy who is deaf and dumb and a woman on the autism spectrum.
Taare Zameen Par, one of the movies that popularised this concept as it shows the story of a dyslexic kid.
Karthik Calling Karthik is a movie that deals with schizophrenia and identity disorder of the main character.
15 Park Avenue is another movie revolving around Schizophrenia and its effects on the individual suffering and people around.
Tamasha is the story of Ved who suffers from borderline personality disorder as he also eventually tries to discover himself.
