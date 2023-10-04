Top 10 Indian mystery films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

If you are a mystery and suspense film buff, we have put together the top 10 best Indian mystery movies across languages you can watch on Netflix, MX Player, Prime Video and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Gupt

One of Bollywood's finest commercial mystery movies, Gupt is there on Zee 5

Raat Akeli Hai

This small-town mystery film on Netflix is packed with suspense, drama and emotions

Drishyam 1-2

The first one is there on Disney + Hotstar while the second one is on Prime Video

Rangi Taranga

This Kannada suspense and mystery movie is there on Sun NXT and MX Player

Ratsasan

If you love mysteries, you cannot miss this Vishnu Vishal movie on Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar

Shubho Mahurat

You can watch the Bengali film of Prime Video (dubbed) and on Hoichoi

Anjaam Pathiraa

This Malayalam movie is there on Sun NXT. It stars Kunchacko Boban

Kaavaludaari

Kaavaludaari is in Kannada and available on Prime Video

Baishe Srabon

Baishe Srabon is a superhit Bengali suspense movie. It is on Prime Video

Teesri Manzil

This classic Bollywood mystery film is there for viewing on Zee 5

Iratta

This Joju George film is crime noir with an unexpected twist. You can watch on Netflix

