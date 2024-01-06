Top 10 Indian new movies with insane budgets releasing in 2024
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Mahesh Babu's movie Guntur Kaaram is releasing on January 12, 2024. The highly anticipated movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.
The first big-budget Bollywood film to hit the theatres in 2024 is Fighter. The movie made on a budget of approximately Rs 250 crore is expected to release on January 25.
Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas was to release in January 2024 but has been postponed. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.
Jr NTR's movie Devara is going to hit the theatres in April 2024. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is reportedly made on the budget on Rs 350 crore. It is going to have an Eid release.
We all are waiting with bated breath for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun's movie has been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.
Pushpa 2 is clashing with Singham Again. The movie is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.
Suriya's upcoming period action film Kanguva is among the most expensive movies releasing in 2024 as its budget is said to be between Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore.
Reportedly, Kantara 2's budget is around Rs 125 crore. The first part was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. Rishab Shetty's film is expected to release in 2024.
Akshay Kumar's movie Sky Force that is anticipated to release in 2024 reportedly has a budget of Rs 100 crore.
Welcome To The Jungle that is going release in December 2024 is said to have a budget of Rs 150 crore.
