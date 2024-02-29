Top 10 Indian Regional Horror Movies on OTT that will keep you awake at nights
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Bramayugam which will come on Sony LIV is hailed as one of best Malayalam horror films
Avunu on Disney+Hotstar about a lustful spirit is an engrossing Telugu film
Virupaksha on Netflix is one of the finest Telugu horror films of late
Bhooter Bhabhisyat on Prime Video is an unmissable Bengali horror film
Pisaasu on Disney + Hotstar is an acclaimed Tamil Horror movie
Bhoothakalaam on Sony LIV is a superb Malayalam horror movie
13B or Yavarum Nalam starring R Madhavan on Disney Plus Hotstar is a chilling watch
Ravening on Sony LIV is a cannibalistic horror film
Goynar Baksho on Prime Video is a horror film with a social message
Pachadlela on Zee 5 is a Marathi horror film with comedy elements
