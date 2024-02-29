Top 10 Indian Regional Horror Movies on OTT that will keep you awake at nights

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

Bramayugam which will come on Sony LIV is hailed as one of best Malayalam horror films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avunu on Disney+Hotstar about a lustful spirit is an engrossing Telugu film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virupaksha on Netflix is one of the finest Telugu horror films of late

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhooter Bhabhisyat on Prime Video is an unmissable Bengali horror film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pisaasu on Disney + Hotstar is an acclaimed Tamil Horror movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoothakalaam on Sony LIV is a superb Malayalam horror movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

13B or Yavarum Nalam starring R Madhavan on Disney Plus Hotstar is a chilling watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravening on Sony LIV is a cannibalistic horror film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goynar Baksho on Prime Video is a horror film with a social message

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pachadlela on Zee 5 is a Marathi horror film with comedy elements

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Korean beauty tips worth following

 

 Find Out More