Top 10 Indian revenge dramas on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023
Watch Omkara on Jio Cinema where a politician misguides his lieutenant.
Badlapur is all about Varun Dhawan taking revenge. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Mirzapur shows a revenge drama where family members avenge the death of their loved ones. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Gangs of Wasseypur should be watched if you have revenge is something you want to watch. Watch it on Netflix.
Haider is an Indian version of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Watch it on Netflix.
Madaari has Irrfan Khan. Watch it on Netflix, Zee 5.
Ek Thi Begum is all about a widow turning into a temptress. Watch it on MX Player.
Sridevi's Mom is about a woman taking revenge for her daughter. Watch it on Netflix.
Ek Hasina Thi is all about revenge in heart. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kahaani is all about a woman conspiring towards the path of justice. Watch it on Netflix.
