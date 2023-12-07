Top 10 Indian schools and hostels that shaped the careers of notable celebrities
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Renowned Bollywood personalities like the Kapoor brothers (Rishi, Randhir, and Rajiv Kapoor) along with Jugal Hansraj were students at Campion School, Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shradha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and the Deol brothers, attended Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai.
Several celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sunil Gavaskar, and more were students at Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi, Ram Kapoor and more celebs went to Sherwood College, Nainital.
Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Malhotra are among the celebrities alumni of St. Columba's School, Delhi.
Prominent personalities like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan are among the alumni of Lawrence School, Sanawar.
Kiara Advani attended Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.
Stars such as Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Anurag Kashyap attended The Scindia School, Gwalior.
Feroz Khan and Lucky Ali are among the notable alumni of Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Bangalore.
Sanya Malhotra and Dhwani Bhanushali are students of Ryan International Group of School.
