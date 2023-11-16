Top 10 Indian short films you shouldn't miss on YouTube

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Chutney is a gripping tale of deceit and revenge.

Kriti starring Manoj Bajpayee and Radhika Apte is a psychological thriller short film.

Interior Cafe Night is a nostalgic love story set in a cafe.

Kheer is a heartwarming narrative about love and life.

Devi revolves around a group of women co-living in a small room after being victims of rape.

Anukul is a thought-provoking story of a robot and its master.

Chhuri is a story of unexpected twists in a marriage.

Juice is a coming-of-age story revolving around a young boy

Elayichi revolves around a women who haunted by the ghost of her deceased but clingy husband, whom only she can see.

Taandav is a dark comedy revolving around a cop's frustrations.

