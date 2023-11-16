Top 10 Indian short films you shouldn't miss on YouTube
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Chutney is a gripping tale of deceit and revenge.
Kriti starring Manoj Bajpayee and Radhika Apte is a psychological thriller short film.
Interior Cafe Night is a nostalgic love story set in a cafe.
Kheer is a heartwarming narrative about love and life.
Devi revolves around a group of women co-living in a small room after being victims of rape.
Anukul is a thought-provoking story of a robot and its master.
Chhuri is a story of unexpected twists in a marriage.
Juice is a coming-of-age story revolving around a young boy"Mehrunisa" - A tale of courage and self-discovery.
Elayichi revolves around a women who haunted by the ghost of her deceased but clingy husband, whom only she can see.
Taandav is a dark comedy revolving around a cop's frustrations.
