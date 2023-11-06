Top 10 Indian spy thriller web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about a middle-class man balancing his family and anti-terrorist organization.
Tanaav on SonyLIV is Indian adaptation of the Israeli series Fauda.
Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kathmandu Connection on SonyLIV is inspired by the 1993 Bombay Blasts.
The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar is Indian adaptation of British series.
Jennifer Winget’s Code M is available on Zee 5 and JioCinema.
The Test Case starring Nimrat Kaur can be watched on ALTBalaji.
Bard of Blood on Netflix stars Emraan Hashmi as a RAW agent.
Crackdown on JioCinema is centered around the Intelligence Bureau RAW squad.
Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy is streaming on Zee5.
