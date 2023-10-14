Top 10 Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that'll leave you with a chilling experience

While new movies release on OTT, these suspense thrillers are worth revisiting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is about a math teacher covering up for a murder committed by his crush.
It is a web series with Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It is about an officer investigating the case of a serial killer.
Starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, the movie revolves around a RAW agent spying on another agent accused of leaking important information. It is gripping and how.
The web series is about a police officer unravelling some shocking truths about the underworld whilst investigating the case of Ganesh Gaitonde.
The film is full of suspense as a police officer played by Aamir Khan investigates a high profile murder case.
Ajay Devgn plays a father who goes to extremes to save his family from the clutches of law. Till the very end the police is unable to find evidence against the family.
This series is binge-watch worthy. The story of Shubh and his thought behind the killings will leave you shocked.
An amateur detective has been assigned to spy on a politician who is having an extra marital affair. The story doesn't end here!
Starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, it is an action and suspense thriller that cannot be missed.
A newly married landlord is found dead and the secretive family adds to the troubles of the a misfit cop.
Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it is a gripping tale of a journalist who discovers that motorists die when they break traffic rules on a specific flyover.
A murder mystery and a dedicated police officer make for an intriguing plot.
