Top 10 Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that'll leave you with a chilling experience

While new movies release on OTT, these suspense thrillers are worth revisiting.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Jaane Jaan on Netflix

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is about a math teacher covering up for a murder committed by his crush.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

It is a web series with Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It is about an officer investigating the case of a serial killer.

Khufiya on Netflix

Starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, the movie revolves around a RAW agent spying on another agent accused of leaking important information. It is gripping and how.

Sacred Games on Netflix

The web series is about a police officer unravelling some shocking truths about the underworld whilst investigating the case of Ganesh Gaitonde.

Talaash on Netflix

The film is full of suspense as a police officer played by Aamir Khan investigates a high profile murder case.

Drishyam on JioCinema

Ajay Devgn plays a father who goes to extremes to save his family from the clutches of law. Till the very end the police is unable to find evidence against the family.

Asur 2 on JioCinema

This series is binge-watch worthy. The story of Shubh and his thought behind the killings will leave you shocked.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Disney+Hotstar

An amateur detective has been assigned to spy on a politician who is having an extra marital affair. The story doesn't end here!

Vikram Vedha on MX Player

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, it is an action and suspense thriller that cannot be missed.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix

A newly married landlord is found dead and the secretive family adds to the troubles of the a misfit cop.

U-Turn on MX Player

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it is a gripping tale of a journalist who discovers that motorists die when they break traffic rules on a specific flyover.

HIT 2 on Amazon Prime Video

A murder mystery and a dedicated police officer make for an intriguing plot.

