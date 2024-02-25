Top 10 Indian Thriller Movies on OTT about marriage, cheating and adultery
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video made a lot of noise
Biwi No.1 on Jio Cinema is a comedy on extramarital affairs
Murder on Prime Video is one of the best thrillers on infidelity
Silsila on Google Play is a classic film on infidelity
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna on Netflix dealt with incompatibility and cheating
One Night Stand on Jio Cinema is about the effects of adultery
Astitva on Jio Cinema saw a superb performance from Tabu
Rustom on Zee5 is based on infamous Nanavati Case
Griha Pravesh is an old classic on MX Player
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster on MX Player is a riveting crime thriller around cheating
Mahesh Bhatt's feminist Arth is there on YouTube
