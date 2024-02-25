Top 10 Indian Thriller Movies on OTT about marriage, cheating and adultery

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video made a lot of noise

Biwi No.1 on Jio Cinema is a comedy on extramarital affairs

Murder on Prime Video is one of the best thrillers on infidelity

Silsila on Google Play is a classic film on infidelity

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna on Netflix dealt with incompatibility and cheating

One Night Stand on Jio Cinema is about the effects of adultery

Astitva on Jio Cinema saw a superb performance from Tabu

Rustom on Zee5 is based on infamous Nanavati Case

Griha Pravesh is an old classic on MX Player

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster on MX Player is a riveting crime thriller around cheating

Mahesh Bhatt's feminist Arth is there on YouTube

