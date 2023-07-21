Top 10 Indian web series, films on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Prime Video and more OTT with slick production values

Everyone is talking about Netflix show Kohrra is fine on the creative and technical aspects. Here is a look at top 10 such showsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix movie Qala with Tripti Dimri beautifully recreates the vintage eraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Edge when it came out on Prime Video amazed everyone with great production valuesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is one of the glossiest on the Indian web space. It is on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap's finely crafted show on Netflix does not lag in any departmentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
People who have seen Betaal on Netflix liked its production values. But the horror element was averageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri was stunning in the Netflix movie Bulbbul. The film had gorgeous visualsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Season two of Asur on Jio Cinema was mounted on a far bigger scale than season one. Fans loved it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People who have seen Dahaad on Prime Video are raving about the great script and fab production valuesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi's Bard Of Blood was also superbly shot with great locations. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Madhvani mounted Sushmita Sen's Aarya like an international show. The show is on Disney HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Prime Video has maintained a great standard of production all throughSource: Bollywoodlife.com
