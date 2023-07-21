Top 10 Indian web series, films on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Prime Video and more OTT with slick production values

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Kohrra

Everyone is talking about Netflix show Kohrra is fine on the creative and technical aspects. Here is a look at top 10 such shows

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qala

Netflix movie Qala with Tripti Dimri beautifully recreates the vintage era

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside Edge

Inside Edge when it came out on Prime Video amazed everyone with great production values

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Four More Shots Please

The series is one of the glossiest on the Indian web space. It is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

Anurag Kashyap's finely crafted show on Netflix does not lag in any department

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Betaal

People who have seen Betaal on Netflix liked its production values. But the horror element was average

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul

Tripti Dimri was stunning in the Netflix movie Bulbbul. The film had gorgeous visuals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur 2

Season two of Asur on Jio Cinema was mounted on a far bigger scale than season one. Fans loved it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad

People who have seen Dahaad on Prime Video are raving about the great script and fab production values

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bard Of Blood

Emraan Hashmi's Bard Of Blood was also superbly shot with great locations. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya

Ram Madhvani mounted Sushmita Sen's Aarya like an international show. The show is on Disney Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur on Prime Video has maintained a great standard of production all through

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 lessons to learn from Naruto Anime

 

 Find Out More