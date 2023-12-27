Top 10 Indian web series on OTT based on novels that will leave you intrigued
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Leila, the web series on Netflix is based on a novel by Prayaag Akbar. The story revolves around a woman hunting for her daughter in a dystopian future.
The Neo-noir crime thriller web series, Sacred Games, is based on a novel penned by Vikram Chandra. Ganesh Gaitonde and cop Sartaj Singh's story is intriguing.
The Night Manager on Amazon Prime Video is based on an espionage thriller novel written by John le Carré.
The Married Woman on Zee5 is based on Manju Kapur's book A Married Woman. It is the story of two women trying to build a great life amidst societal norms.
Mistmatched on Netflix is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. The much-loved series already has two seasons.
The Final Call web series on Zee5 is based on I Will Go with You novel by Priya Kumar. It is about an airline officer who saves all when the pilot decides to commit suicide.
A suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. The story set in post-Independence era is about a woman finding romance.
Parchhayee: The Ghost Stories is based on four short stories penned by Ruskin Bond. It is on Zee5.
State of Siege: 26/11 is on Zee5. The series is adapted from Sandip Unnithan's book called Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11.
Netflix's series Bard of Blood is based on a novel penned by Bilal Siddiqi. The series is about an excommunicated RAW agent, an analyst and a sleeper agent.
