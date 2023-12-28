Top 10 Indian web series to binge watch on OTT over the New Year 2024 long weekend

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023

TVF Tripling follows the journey of three siblings on a road trip, rediscovering their bond. On Zee5.

Chronicles of the everyday lives and relationships of a young couple in a realistic manner, watch Little Things on Netflix.

Gullak is a slice-of-life series depicting the relatable tales of a middle-class family in a small town. On SonyLIV.

Home Sweet Office is a light-hearted series following a young woman who opens a startup with support from her family. On PrimeVideo.

Mind the Malhotras, a comedy-drama portraying the ups and downs of a couple attending therapy to better their marriage. On Prime Video.

Metro Park is a comedy series following the lives of Indian Americans in New Jersey. On JioCinema.

Hey Prabhu! delves into the life of a social media influencer dealing with personal and professional challenges. On Zee5.

The Reunion as the name suggests revolves around a high school reunion bringing together old friends. On YouTube.

Chronicles of two young women navigating adulthood, friendships, and careers. Watch Adulting on PrimeVideo.

An Anthology series portraying comical and quirky incidents from various blind dates gone wrong, watch Date Gone Wrong on JioCinema.

