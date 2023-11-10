Top 10 Indian web series with the most aesthetic love making scenes to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Esha Gupta and Bobby Deol's love making scene in Aashram 3 set the screens on fire. Watch on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shobita Dhulipala bravely took up bold scenes in the Amazon Prime Video series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Available on Amazon Prime Video, Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off some steamiest love making scenes in this series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji is one of the most boldest web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Milind Soman and Sayani Gupta performed bold scenes in the Amazon Prime Video web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix series Sacred Games has intense love making scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kubra Sait.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan of Delhi is a period crime thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lust Stories on Netflix is advised to watch alone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla’s web series is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi, Raskia Duggal starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 web series on Netflix: From heist and smuggling to romance and love
Find Out More