Top 10 Indian web series that can be watched with family and kids

Here is the list of web series to watch with your family and kids.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Happy Family Conditions Apply - Amazon Prime Video

Happy Family revolves around four generations of a family living together.

The Aam Aadmi Family - Zee 5

Meet the middle-class Sharma family.

Gullak - Sony Liv

Gullak will give you a flashback of the old good days.

Home Shanti - Disney+ Hotstar

A heartwarming story of a family planning their dream home.

Yeh Meri Family - Netflix

A nostalgic ride for a 90’s kid. Season 2 is on its way.

Panchayat - Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat is one of the best web series to watch with your family.

Pop Kaun - Disney+ Hotstar

Kunal Khemu is on a lookout of his biological father.

Potluck - Sony Liv

The Shashtri Family tries to build a lasting bond.

Rocket Boys - Sony Liv

With family, it is best to watch sci-fi series based on Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Bhabha.

Home - Jio Cinema

A typical middle-class family holds on to their values and fights against the authorities with all they have.

