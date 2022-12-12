Gorgeous lady

The Raees star looks killer in this frame where she has wet hair and has worn a blue dress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hot as hell

Mahira will make you sweat in this snap as it is totally a thirst trap for sure.

Source: Bollywood

Lethal combination

She took a sun kissed snap in the colour black and we cannot stop staring at the frame.

Source: Bollywood

Killer pose

Mahira looks hot as hell in this leather jacket. She is looking nail biting sexy.

Source: Bollywood

Sizzling goddess

Mahira is one of the top Pakistani actresses' who can look hot right in a swimwear to kurti.

Source: Bollywood

Hot woman

This snap of Mahira in a peach dress can make any man go wild. She is charming and alluring.

Source: Bollywood

Pool babe

Mahira striked a seductive pose as she got a photoshoot done by the pool. She left her hair open for the shoot.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect

All you need is statement earrings and a sexy black and white dress with a low bun to look perfect like Mahira.

Source: Bollywood

Feeling good

The beauty knows to pose gorgeously in a full black gown which is making her look smoldering.

Source: Bollywood

Sight to behold

Mahira wore a bright yellow top that had long sleeves and wore high waisted jeans.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 times Nia Sharma looked sexy in white

 Find Out More