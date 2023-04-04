Top 10 interesting facts about Rashmika Mandanna that you must know

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, here's are some interesting facts about Pushpa 2 star.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

Big achievement

Rashmika Mandanna is the first girl ever from Coorg to win Clean and Clear fresh face in 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Education

Rashmika Mandanna holds a bachelor degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family

Rashmika Mandanna's family consists of mother Suman Mandanna, father Madan Mandanna and sibling Shiman Mandanna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The debut

Rishab Shetty saw her in an advertisement and gave her, her debut film Kirik Party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Engagement

Rasmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty but they parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dating life

Rashmika Mandanna's name is often linked to Vijay Deverakonda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First Award nomination

Rashmika Mandanna got her first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress in 2018 for Chamak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Favourite food

Rashmika Mandanna's favourite dish is Rice Roti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly did a photoshoot for free to raise awareness about water pollution in lakes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood debut

Rashmika Mandanna marked her Bollywood debut with Goodbye.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 stars who have worked in B-grade films in desperation to earn money

 

 Find Out More