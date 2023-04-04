Top 10 interesting facts about Rashmika Mandanna that you must know

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, here's are some interesting facts about Pushpa 2 star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is the first girl ever from Coorg to win Clean and Clear fresh face in 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna holds a bachelor degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's family consists of mother Suman Mandanna, father Madan Mandanna and sibling Shiman Mandanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty saw her in an advertisement and gave her, her debut film Kirik Party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty but they parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's name is often linked to Vijay Deverakonda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna got her first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress in 2018 for Chamak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's favourite dish is Rice Roti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly did a photoshoot for free to raise awareness about water pollution in lakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna marked her Bollywood debut with Goodbye.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
