Top 10 interesting webseries to watch on Youtube for free

Before web series streaming on OTT platforms, they were created by Youtube channels.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Web series

The trend of web series was initiated by TVF through their YouTube channel.

Web series on Youtube

While we have to subscribe to streaming platforms check out web series to watch for free on Youtube.

Reunion

The series by The Zoom Studios is about a reunion of school friends after 10 years.

Happily Ever After

The series available on The Zoom Studios YouTube channel is about a couple planning their big Indian wedding and all chaos they deal with is fun.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is a beautiful romantic comedy web series created by The Viral Fever.

NCR Days

The series by The Timeliners depicts the life of a small town guy who has moved to Delhi NCR.

Mans World

This series from Y-Films creates an imaginary world that is dominated by women.

Bang Baaja Baaraat

The YFilms series highlights the problems a couple faces in an inter cast love marriage.

Dhindhora

Dhindhora is created by YouTuber Bhuvan Bam revovlving around characters of his videos.

Pitchers

Created by TVF - The Viral Fever, Pitchers is a web series about 4 boys working hard on a startup.

Bachelors

The series revolves around the life of 4 boys living their bachelor life.

A.I.SHA

This is the first sci-fi web series depicting a virtual girlfriend.

