Top 10 investigative web series on OTT that will keep you hooked

Add these gripping and intriguing web series to your watchlist

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Special Ops - Disney+ Hotstar

A team of spies investigating culprits of the attack on Parliament.

The Investigation - Eros Now

A Mumbai police officer investigates a murder case while he believes he is responsible for it.

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a legal courtroom drama on an investigation of a murder that has happened.

Kaalkoot - Jio Cinema

Kaalkoot starring Vijay Varma revolves around an acid attack investigation.

Code M - Alt Balaji

Jennifer Winget as an Army officer investigates a high-profile encounter case in which two terrorists and an army officer are killed.

Sacred Games - Netflix

Mumbai Police officer Sartaj finds notorious criminal Ganesh Gaitonde who has been missing for 16 years.

Paatalok - Amazon Prime Video

A renowned journalist receives death threats and Inspector Hatiram is in charge of investigation.

Farzi - Amazon Prime Video

In Farzi Vijay Sethupathi is on an investigation of the person who is running counterfeit notes business.

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee is an agent of an intelligent agency serving the country.

Bhaukal - Mx Player

Bhaukal stars Mohit Raina as SSP who is on an investigation of kidnappings, and murders in Muzaffarnagar.

