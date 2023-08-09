Top 10 investigative web series on OTT that will keep you hooked

Add these gripping and intriguing web series to your watchlistSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
A team of spies investigating culprits of the attack on Parliament.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Mumbai police officer investigates a murder case while he believes he is responsible for it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a legal courtroom drama on an investigation of a murder that has happened.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalkoot starring Vijay Varma revolves around an acid attack investigation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget as an Army officer investigates a high-profile encounter case in which two terrorists and an army officer are killed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Police officer Sartaj finds notorious criminal Ganesh Gaitonde who has been missing for 16 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A renowned journalist receives death threats and Inspector Hatiram is in charge of investigation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Farzi Vijay Sethupathi is on an investigation of the person who is running counterfeit notes business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee is an agent of an intelligent agency serving the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukal stars Mohit Raina as SSP who is on an investigation of kidnappings, and murders in Muzaffarnagar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
