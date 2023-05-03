Top 10 Japanese Anime shows you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a blockbuster anime about two brothers. You can watch it on Netflix.
Cowboy Bebop is one of the most loved animes globally. One can watch it on Netflix
One Piece anime is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It is a TV series
Monster is available on Netflix. It is about a neurosurgeon who delves into the world of darkness. It is one of the best
Naruto Shippuden is available on Netflix. It is an adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto's bestseller manga.
Mob Psycho 100 is about a teen who has psychic powers. You can watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime
Hajime No Ippo is there on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a bullied teen who aspires to be a boxer
Trigun is available on Netflix. It is about an outlaw who wanders on a deserted planet.
Yu Yu Hakusho is available on Netflix. It is about a Spirit Detective.
Goku from Dragon Ball Z is a cult figure. You can watch the series on Prime Video
