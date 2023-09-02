Top 10 Japanese movies, web series on OTT with mind-bending, twisted plots 

A look at 10 Japanese titles of movies and web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that'll leave you shell-shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
A widower starts dating a woman who seems to have sinister intentions. Watch the harrowing climax on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fish store owner gets entangled with a murderous couple. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A nurse who has a dark side to her personality. Watch this mini-series on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A teacher holds 29 students hostage when a star student commits suicide. Watch this one on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Teens stranded on an island are forced to kill each other in this battle for survival. It's on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five beautiful women move in with an unsuccessful novelist. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A serial killer makes a group of amateur filmmakers follow everything he says.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one of based on real life incidents that took place in the 90s and 2000s in Japan. This thrilling movie is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Would you like to explore the supernatural realm with a detective? Then catch this one on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological thriller in which 11 high-school friends wake up stranded on a dining table. They each have a secret. It's on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix series talks about a young man and his friends being teleported into a desolate and deadly version of Tokyo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!