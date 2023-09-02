Top 10 Japanese movies, web series on OTT with mind-bending, twisted plots 

A look at 10 Japanese titles of movies and web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that'll leave you shell-shocked.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Audition

A widower starts dating a woman who seems to have sinister intentions. Watch the harrowing climax on Amazon Prime Video. 

Cold Fish

A fish store owner gets entangled with a murderous couple. It's available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Saki

A nurse who has a dark side to her personality. Watch this mini-series on YouTube. 

Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom

A teacher holds 29 students hostage when a star student commits suicide. Watch this one on Netflix. 

Battle Royale

Teens stranded on an island are forced to kill each other in this battle for survival. It's on Amazon Prime Video. 

Million Yen Women

Five beautiful women move in with an unsuccessful novelist. Watch it on Netflix. 

The Forest of Love

A serial killer makes a group of amateur filmmakers follow everything he says.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut 

This one of based on real life incidents that took place in the 90s and 2000s in Japan. This thrilling movie is on Netflix. 

Border

Would you like to explore the supernatural realm with a detective? Then catch this one on Netflix. 

Re:Mind

A psychological thriller in which 11 high-school friends wake up stranded on a dining table. They each have a secret. It's on Netflix. 

Alice in Borderland

This Netflix series talks about a young man and his friends being teleported into a desolate and deadly version of Tokyo. 

