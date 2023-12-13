Top 10 Jr NTR movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
RRR (Netflix) - Revolves around 2 revolutionary friends with individual motives against the British Empire.
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (Disney+ Hotstar) - A movie revolving around factionalism and a man's quest for peace amidst violence.
Nannaku Prematho (Disney+ Hotstar) - Jr NTR plays a son seeking revenge for his father's death against a cunning antagonist.
Janatha Garage (Disney+ Hotstar) - Jr NTR portrays a man who sets up a garage that fixes people's issues, emphasizing societal problems.
Yamadonga (Amazon Prime Video) - Jr NTR's character is sent to hell but confronts Yama to challenge his fate.
Brindavanam (Zee5) - A romantic comedy where Jr NTR aims to resolve family issues by entering a love triangle.
Student No. 1 - A college drama marking Jr NTR's debut as a lead actor in Tollywood.
Simhadri (Amazon Prime Video) - Jr NTR appears as a loyal henchman fighting against injustice in a rural setting.
Temper (Sun NXT) - A cop-centric action drama showcasing Jr NTR's performance as an intense and righteous police officer.
Adhurs (Amazon Prime Video) - This film combines action and comedy with Jr NTR portraying dual roles.
