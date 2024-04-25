Top 10 K-drama couples that went from reel to real
Nishant
| Apr 25, 2024
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in Crash Landing on You and confirmed their relationship in January 2021, and celebrated first anniversary and had a child.
Kim Bum and Moon Geun-Young met on the sets of Goddess of Fire, confirmed relationship in 2013 but broke up soon after.
Lee Joon and Jung So-min played lovers in My Father Is Strange, started dating in 2017 but split in June 2020.
Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young appeared in Save the Last Dance for Me and I Can Hear Your Voice as well, they confirmed a relationship in 2007 and married in 2013.
Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung featured in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and confirmed relationship in 2017 but broke up in 2019.
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo portrayed a couple in Descendants of the Sun, confirmed relationship in 2017, married the same year, but divorced in 2019.
Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young, played leads in City Hunter, confirmed relationship in 2011 but broke up in 2012.
Lee Joon-gi and Jeon Hye-bin acted together in Criminal Minds and confirmed relationship in 2017 and are reportedly still together.
Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol starred in Reply 1988, confirmed relationship in 2017 and are still together.
Jung Eun Woo and Park Han Byul, acted together in One Well-Raised Daughter and started dating in 2014 but broke up after seven months.
