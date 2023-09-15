Top 10 K-Drama thrillers on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT to keep you hooked

Watch these top thrilling South Korean dramas on OTT that will leave you spellbound.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Island (Amazon Prime Video)

Three people fight against evil forces trying to end the world.

Pandora: Beneath The Paradise (Disney+ Hotstar)

A woman rises to the position of the first lad to protect her family.

Tell Me What You Saw (Rakuten Viki)

The serial killer drama tells an exhilarating tale of revenge.

365: Repeat the Year (Amazon Prime Video)

A violent crime detective is given the chance to go back in time.

The Glory (Netflix)

A woman schemes a plan to take revenge on those who bullied her in school.

Taxi Driver 2 (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix)

The Rainbow Taxi crew is back to punish new criminals and some from the past.

Little Women (Netflix)

Three sisters get into a major accident and are up against the wealthiest family in the nation.

Connect (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man is a part of a new human race called connect, the ones that never die.

Through The Darkness (Amazon Prime Video)

A criminal profiler struggles to understand how the mind of a serial killer works.

Awaken (Netflix)

Two police officers uncover the secret behind the mysterious events that took place in a village 28 years ago.

